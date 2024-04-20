WFA Asset Management Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.2% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of C traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,410,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.