WFA Asset Management Corp Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,548,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,905,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.75. 328,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,025. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

