WFA Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WFA Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,687. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

