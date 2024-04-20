WFA Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WFA Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $159.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

