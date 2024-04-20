WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 139 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WFA Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 106.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.30. 3,377,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,964. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.95. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

