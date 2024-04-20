WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 436 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WFA Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 537,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

