WFA Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

WFA Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.72. 4,477,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,921. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

