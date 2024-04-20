WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 63.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $236,624.93 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00131448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

