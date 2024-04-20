William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon Acquires 3,015 Shares of Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Stock

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon acquired 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.22) per share, with a total value of £19,899 ($24,771.57).

Ashtead Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ashtead Technology stock opened at GBX 742 ($9.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £593.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.32. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 791 ($9.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 727.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 609.97.

Ashtead Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Ashtead Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 476.19%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 775 ($9.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

