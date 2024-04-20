Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE WH opened at $69.96 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 607,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

