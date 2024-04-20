Zambesigold Price Down 31.9% Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Zambesigold has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $1,974.85 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

