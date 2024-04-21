106,904 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 106,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,869,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $159.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

