13,713 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. Everest Group accounts for about 2.4% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,446,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,914,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:EG opened at $370.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.21.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

