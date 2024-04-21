1,570 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $196.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.