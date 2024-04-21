2,086 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.22 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

