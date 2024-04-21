2,142 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 8,710,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,585. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

