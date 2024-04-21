218,028 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.18% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 466.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 784,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 236.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

