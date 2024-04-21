29,437 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Acquired by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A owned about 0.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 69,348 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AVDE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 151,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

