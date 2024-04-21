2,990 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $70.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

