330,800 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.42% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 775,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

