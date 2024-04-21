3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.