4,650 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.07. 5,567,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

