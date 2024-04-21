5,104 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 13,419,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694,062. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

