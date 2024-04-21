563 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. 70,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $95.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

