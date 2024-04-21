75,000 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SLM by 51.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 1,211,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,973. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

