7,526 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

