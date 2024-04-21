9,036 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 698,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

