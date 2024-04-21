95,640 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000. W. P. Carey comprises about 3.0% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $74.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

