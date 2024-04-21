977 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.