A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $4,047,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.