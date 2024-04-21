Aavegotchi Market Cap Tops $107.96 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $107.96 million and $6.15 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
