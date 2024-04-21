Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.60. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 811,955 shares.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

