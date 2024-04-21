abrdn plc Acquires 48,961 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $88,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $241.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.07.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

