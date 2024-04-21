abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,916 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $74,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 72,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.