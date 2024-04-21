abrdn plc Buys 35,510 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $103,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $870.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $945.44 and a 200 day moving average of $801.10. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $493.42 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.85.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

