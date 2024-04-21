abrdn plc Has $100.04 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,565,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400,686 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $100,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Stock Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Autohome Profile

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

