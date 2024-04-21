abrdn plc Has $115.60 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632,886 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.29% of Johnson Controls International worth $115,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

