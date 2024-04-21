abrdn plc Has $65.73 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

abrdn plc increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $65,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $325.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.82. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

