abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,548 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.30% of Cummins worth $102,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.3 %

CMI stock opened at $287.56 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

