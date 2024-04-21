abrdn plc Purchases 129,811 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $109,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 797,897 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

