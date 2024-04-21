abrdn plc Raises Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2,167.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197,530 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $67,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $388.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $229.83 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

