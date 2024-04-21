abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.29% of Ferguson worth $114,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $208.80 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $133.10 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.93.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

