abrdn plc Sells 608,631 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

abrdn plc lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 608,631 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $71,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,357,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,538,000 after purchasing an additional 202,227 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

