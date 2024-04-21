abrdn plc Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 984,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Veralto Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

