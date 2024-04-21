Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $316.88. 3,381,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.08.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $12,276,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

