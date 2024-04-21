Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,431,774 shares changing hands.

Active Energy Group Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £606,975.00, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

