ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTRAN stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 951,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,561 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 875,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.