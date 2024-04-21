Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 125,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.6% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

