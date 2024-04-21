aelf Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $415.52 million and $9.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001006 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,537,296 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

