AGNC Investment (AGNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 915.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

